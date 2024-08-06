How much should you expect Bryce Young to play in the 2024 preseason?
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is helping quarterback Bryce Young back on the right path. Managing his development and building back confidence was essential after a disastrous rookie campaign. The Carolina Panthers need more from their biggest investment since Cam Newton. Anything less could set the franchise back years.
Young and Canales have hit it off so far. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is responding positively to improved teachings and maximizing the improved supporting cast at his disposal. There's a lot of hard work ahead, but the initial signs are immensely encouraging.
Carolina Panthers might not play Bryce Young during the preseason
Carolina's plans for Young during the preseason haven't been confirmed as yet. Canales stated his usage is something of a conundrum based on comments via the team's website. There's a chance he might not be risked at all, even though there's merit to giving him some live fire reps with new center Austin Corbett in a game-day environment heading into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
"There could be. You know, I keep going back and forth with that because there's some value to just allowing him [Bryce Young] to play with Austin [Corbett]. And then there's also the flip side of which we know we're counting on those guys, and that's another approach too, and different teams have different philosophies for how they do that. So that's something that I've been kind of wrestling with."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
This was a fierce topic of debate among the fanbase. Canales stated he'll probably make his decision final later on Tuesday, but fans are going back and forth about whether Young should see the field at some stage over Carolina's preseason slate.
Not playing him for any length would be a mistake. Young needs to find some positivity in terms of production before the regular season arrives. He needs to develop chemistry with his primary pass-catchers and new starting center Austin Corbett. Even if it's only for a couple of drives, the potential benefits would be enormous.
The Panthers will also weigh up the potential complications that can emerge by putting Young out there for warmup games. The Heisman Trophy winner spent much of last season running for his life. Unless the starting five offensive linemen aren't out there with him, Canales might err on the side of caution.
It's about risk versus reward.
Canales is in a tricky spot. If he doesn't play Young and there are notable timing issues when competitive games commence, he'll be criticized. If he plays the former Alabama star and he suffers an injury, he'll be lambasted. Weighing up the pros and cons is difficult, but this is all part of being an NFL head coach.
Fans want to see Young on the field. They want him to show the league what he's truly capable of after experiencing significant hardship in Year 1 of his professional career. Throwing him into the fire in New Orleans without any preseason involvement is a gamble, although joint practice with the New York Jets represents a strong measuring stick those in power could prefer when it's all said and done.
The stakes are incredibly high for Young in 2024. Whether he plays in the preseason or not is the first of many big decisions awaiting Canales.
He better get it right.