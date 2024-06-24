Analyst outlines supreme conviction in Bryce Young's 2024 resurgence
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's has his doubters. Enduring a rookie campaign like he did will do that. But there's a growing sense that the Carolina Panthers can get him trending on an upward path under Dave Canales' guidance.
Canales and Young hit it off immediately. The quarterback responded well to improved teachings over early workouts. There's a legitimate plan in place for his development. More importantly, everyone's vision is aligned to help the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft prove he can become a franchise-caliber presence under center.
This seems like a marriage made in heaven. The Panthers also placed the biggest vote of confidence in Young by spending vast resources to make the positions groups on offense around him better. Everything is in place to thrive, but we won't know for sure until this exciting new era begins in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young tipped to break out in 2024
Those around the media are also looking at Young a little differently thanks to this newfound momentum. Bucky Brooks from NFL.com became the latest to raise conviction in the former Alabama star's bounce-back potential, naming him in his All-Breakout team for the 2024 campaign thanks in no small part to Canales' presence.
"A disappointing rookie season spurred a mass exodus from [Bryce] Young's bandwagon, but I believe last year's No. 1 overall pick can bounce back under new head coach Dave Canales. The quarterback guru just helped Baker Mayfield resurrect his career in Tampa; now Canales can perform his magic in another NFC South city, helping Young regain his swagger in Charlotte. As the coach reshapes the Panthers' offense to feature more quarterback-friendly concepts with better weaponry at Young's disposal, the talented gunslinger could re-emerge as the blue-chip player who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama and entered the 2023 NFL Draft as the belle of the ball."- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Young has self-belief and is working exceptionally hard to develop problem areas of his game. That's a recipe for success, especially considering Canales' previous reputation for restoring quarterbacks to their former glory.
The Heisman Trophy winner is younger and has more upside than the likes of Baker Mayfield or Geno Smith - two signal-callers Canales worked his magic on in recent seasons. Seeing is believing, but it would be a major setback if Young didn't display some growth given what's unfolded around him this offseason.
Some Panthers fans wrote Young off after seeing C.J. Stroud take the league by storm as a rookie. Most talking heads did the same. The criticism didn't go unnoticed by the player. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, he's using it as motivation to alter perceptions next season and way into the future.
If Young achieves this objective, the Panthers will be in a profitable position. The defense might regress after Dan Morgan transitioned the team's substantial investments throughout his first recruitment period as general manager. But seeing what the Southern California native could do with more accomplished coaches and a prolific supporting cast was paramount.
Young needs to repay this faith sooner rather than later. Fortunately, he's in the best possible hands after the worst possible start to his NFL journey.