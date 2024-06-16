Insider revelations highlight Carolina Panthers' belief in Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is already reaping the benefits of a better environment. The Carolina Panthers failed their new prized possession last season. They were not going to make the same mistake again.
Young has an improved supporting cast in all areas. He's also got a more progressive coaching staff steering him in the right direction. Head coach Dave Canales' reputation for restoring quarterbacks to their old selves is renowned. If he works on improving the former Alabama star's fundamentals, it won't take much longer for significant growth to arrive.
It's early days, but the reports emanating from the Panthers surrounding Young are positive. He's got a chip on his shoulder and looking to evolve as a leadership presence following the departure of several established veterans. There's also a lot to like about his enhanced command of the offense and accurate distribution based on reports from those in attendance.
Carolina Panthers liked what they saw from Bryce Young over early workouts
This was a sentiment echoed by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN after speaking to sources within the organization. The senior insider acknowledged that there was still hard work ahead, but the Panthers appear confident Young's best moments are a start of things to come based on comments via The Bleacher Report.
"Here's the feeling from the Panthers after coming out of the spring. They believe Bryce Young made two to three 'wow' throws most days. He was accurate, he showed maturity and taking that easy checkdown instead of trying to force things and he hit big plays off play-action. Now, the nuances of Dave Canales' system, footwork, timing, rhythm, that was there but I was told that's probably going to take a little more time. That's what training camp's for, but they believe he's on the right track so far."- Jeremy Fowler via Bleacher Report
Nobody is getting carried away. Young knows the only way to begin silencing his doubters is to get things done when it counts. Building momentum at this stage of preparations was almost a given. What comes next is more important.
Canales believes in Young. The players also rallied around the Heisman Trophy winner, which was another supreme vote of confidence in his capabilities. The ingredients are there for greatness, it's putting them all together that represents the biggest challenge.
Young's poise, ability to process information quickly and accuracy over short-to-intermediate levels of the field remain. If Canales can progress the player's footwork and deep ball distribution within an offensive scheme more suited to his strengths, the Panthers will be in a good position moving forward.
Everyone must do their bit. Canales is relying on the rushing attack to take pressure off. Giving Young more time in the pocket is crucial. The new playmakers acquired such as Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette must also make their presence felt immediately.
The signs are positive. Confidence is slowly coming back after Young was beaten almost beyond repair last season. More importantly, the rejuvenated atmosphere in the building has a smile back on his face. If the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft turns on the style when things get more intense at Carolina's upcoming training camp, it's all systems go.
This won't guarantee success, but it doesn't hurt.