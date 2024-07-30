Bryce Young sizzles during first Carolina Panthers padded practice of camp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is under more scrutiny than arguably any other quarterback around the NFL this summer. The Carolina Panthers mismanaged his development last season and he paid a heavy price. Dave Canales and the new regime don't plan on making the same mistake in their quest to get him back on track.
Young is benefitting greatly from two things that were sorely lacking this time last year. He's got a solid cast around him in all position groups on offense. He's also got an outstanding support system led by Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger - all of whom are completely aligned with his progression plan.
It's been an up-and-down training camp for Young so far. He's still familiarizing himself with new schematic concepts. The signal-caller is developing chemistry with teammates who weren't around during his rookie campaign to forget. He's also working on some fundamental flaws that held him back in 2023.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young turned on the style on Day 5 of training camp
Canales was eagerly awaiting the first padded practice to get a broader indication of where Young is right now. Any concerns were alleviated in no uncertain terms.
Young was nothing short of a sensation on Day 5 of Carolina's training camp. He made some jaw-dropping throws throughout according to those in attendance. His poise was outstanding and the former Alabama star made things happen whether pressure was arriving or not. It was an exceptional display that only whets the appetite for what the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft could accomplish in Year 2 of his professional career.
The Mater Dei High School product got the football to his primary playmakers effortlessly. Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson are reaping the rewards from improved distribution. This couldn't be more positive and lays down a marker for the remainder of camp.
Things aren't going to be perfect all the time. However, this almost flawless practice from Young was the clearest sign yet that Canales' teachings are having the desired effect. This is something recognized by the coach, who lauded his quarterback's self-belief and overall mindset to begin their blossoming relationship.
"It was just about looking forward. It's about just taking each step of the way, trusting the process, trusting the progression in how we teach our quarterbacks, and how we teach our offense. And that's what he's really bought into, you know. It's just like, today matters. Be better than yesterday, and he was. And he continues to show that ability to just take the new information, take the little adjustments, and just incorporate it into his game. He's got such a great demeanor about it. There's no panic with him, he's really just got a true self-belief and confidence and his self-talk about who is he and what he can do is so strong. It's exactly how you need to be for this position."- Dave Canales
The head coach has a strong reputation for galvanizing struggling quarterbacks. Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield credit Canales heavily for their respective renaissance. It's early days, but Young could be the next to reap hefty rewards.
That changes everything for the Panthers. They will only go as far as Young takes them. He can't do it alone, but he wasn't taken atop the draft to be an innocent bystander while other position groups carried the team.
Carolina believes in Young. Dan Morgan and others in positions of power made that abundantly clear this offseason with some substantial investment around the player. That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's hard to ignore the momentum building where the Southern California native is concerned.
This performance with the pads on reaffirms that in the best possible way.