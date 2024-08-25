4 winners (and 3 losers) from Carolina Panthers' preseason win at the Bills
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Plenty of Carolina Panthers' pass-catchers got decent work in during their preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills. Everyone from established veterans to undrafted free agents made plays - something which inspired confidence about the potential for offensive improvements when competitive action begins.
Xavier Legette fared differently. The first-round selection out of South Carolina didn't bring in his only target and worked with the second-string unit before going to the sideline. This left fans who wanted to see the wideout make a splash disappointed.
Legette was probably frustrated by his lack of involvement, but the Panthers are keeping the bigger picture in mind. He's dealt with some injury issues this offseason, so Carolina cannot afford to take unnecessary risks before unleashing the rookie in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Nobody should be panicking. Legette's got the physical profile to be an instant difference-maker if used correctly by head coach Dave Canales. His stuttering offseason on the health front and anonymous preseason contribution don't change that in the slightest.
Winner No. 3
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR/KR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a versatile weapon who caught the eye when finally given opportunities during the 2023 season. The Panthers were right to give him another deal, but this came with no guarantees about extended involvement with a new regime coming into the fold.
Smith-Marsette's done well over the summer. Almost everyone else in the wide receiver room has too. Therefore, securing his roster status by flourishing as a kick returner was a primary goal for the Iowa product this offseason.
The former fifth-round pick showcased his progress in this key discipline at the Buffalo Bills. Smith-Marsette broke off a big return for 46 yards - one of the warmup game's most memorable highlights. He also managed to secure 13.5 yards per punt return on two attempts.
This should be enough for Smith-Marsette to find his way onto the initial 53-man roster. Nothing is set in stone, but the new NFL kickoff rules dictate the need for dependability. That's something he provides in abundance.