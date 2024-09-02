5 attainable goals for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers failed Bryce Young in almost every way imaginable last season. Big things were expected considering the bullish claims of those in power and Frank Reich's reputation in league circles. What was initially perceived as the best environment for a rookie quarterback turned out to be anything but.
Young went through one complication after another. The coaching staff and front office went into self-preservation mode, more concerned with appeasing team owner David Tepper than helping the Heisman Trophy winner. This was never going to be a recipe for success, but things look much more promising now.
Dave Canales was entrusted with helping Young reach his objectives moving forward. His progressive thinking and modern-day concepts seem to be having the desired effect so far. Fans are cautiously optimistic, but they want to see how this new power couple performs in a competitive setting before confidence increases.
With this in mind, here are five attainable goals Young can aim for during the 2024 season.
Attainable goals for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
Bryce Young must inspire confidence
Some fans and media members have already written off Bryce Young despite the factors surrounding his rookie failings. Others remain adamant this is the player who can take the Carolina Panthers where they want to go. There doesn't seem to be much in between right now.
Young needs to inspire confidence throughout his NFL sophomore season. Teammates must look to him as a source of inspiration capable of getting them through tough situations through outstanding production and emerging leadership. This should also trickle across the fanbase, although some are more keen on being proven right than anything else looking at some exchanges on social media.
The Mater Dei High School product isn't short of motivation heading into the season. Young's heard all the doubters and harsh criticism thrown in his direction since the 2023 campaign concluded. Taking this on board and harnessing it positively can only lead to improved fortunes if other position groups meet their required targets.