5 attainable goals for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young must enhance red-zone efficiency
The Carolina Panthers were not the most efficient offense last season. Getting into the red zone proved complicated and converting these opportunities into touchdowns was even more troublesome. Bryce Young shoulders some of the blame, although one can also point the finger at the team's uninspired schematic concepts and lack of pass-catching separation when the windows were tighter.
This is something that must improve in 2024. Dave Canales has devised a scheme to suit Young strengths. Dan Morgan fortified the offensive line and upgraded the skill positions. If Young can apply more conviction to his red-zone approach, it could be the spark that ignites Carolina to more points and wins along the way.
Young's got the right mindset to stay calm at the business end of the field. He just needs more opportunities.
That's where Canales comes in. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has a comprehensive plan in place for every eventuality and is confident he's got the right man under center to put his ambitious schematic demands into action.
Bryce Young must trust his underrated mobility
There's one underrated part of Bryce Young's game that the Panthers must utilize more effectively. The signal-caller is an impressive mover and has the elusiveness to gain significant yardage on the ground when the situation dictates. Picking and choosing the right spots is crucial, but he must trust this ability with some additional NFL experience to call upon in Year 2.
One could forgive Young for being hesitant in the pocket last season. He got almost no time to go through his progressions and see the field thanks to a porous offensive line. Considering the enhancements made in this key area, there should be a little extra freedom this time around if everyone gets a clear run of luck on the health front.
Young needs to be comfortable in the pocket. If things aren't developing as expected, there needs to be more conviction to get out on the move. This increases the risk of taking hits, so removing himself from harm's way quickly will be essential.
If Young can accomplish this effectively over the first few weeks of the season, it gives opposing defenses something else to worry about. That can only help the quarterback on his 2024 road to redemption.