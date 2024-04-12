5 baffling free-agent decisions made by the Carolina Panthers in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan had a lot on his plate heading into the offseason. The Carolina Panthers were coming off a campaign that generated just two victories and they didn't even have the No. 1 overall pick as a consolation prize. Fans were nervously awaiting what came next, but it became evident that a complete shift in approach was needed.
Morgan made his intentions clear immediately. He wanted to restore the proud culture that evaporated under previous regimes. The front-office leader also wanted to bring back respectability to the football operation, making moves for short-term success while also planning for the future.
Despite some skeptics surrounding his promotion, Morgan's navigated a difficult situation well up to now. Not every decision was well-received, but he's got the franchise's best interests at heart. One could also make a strong case for the Panthers' roster having more balance now than when the 2023 campaign concluded.
If Morgan can come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with additional credit, things are officially looking up. Nobody is expecting the Panthers to be among the league's powerhouses next season. But if they could make gradual strides to potentially enter the playoff picture under head coach Dave Canales, that's all this long-suffering fanbase is looking for.
It wasn't all positive. With this in mind, here are the five worst roster decisions made by Morgan during a frantic free-agency period in 2024.
Carolina Panthers signed Nick Scott
The Carolina Panthers lost some established defensive figures this offseason. Dan Morgan felt like transitioning investment to the offense in pursuit of helping quarterback Bryce Young was the best solution to begin his rebuilding project. Ejiro Evero was compensated by having the freedom to find players he trusts and who've worked under him previously.
One such individual was Nick Scott. The veteran safety signed a one-year, $1.29 million deal, which came with jubilation from Cincinnati Bengals fans who were glad to see the back of him.
Scott has experience with Evero from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams. However, his production was woeful in Cincinnati during the previous campaign. Something that was further reflected in a dismal 44.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
This signing was made to improve depth. Based on last season, Scott has a lot of hard work ahead to carve out a significant role for himself.
