The 5 best head coaches in Carolina Panthers franchise history
By Dan Tonna
In the lifespan of the NFL, 29 seasons is the blink of an eye. Yet, it's still enough time for a franchise to find history repeating itself.
Throughout the Carolina Panthers’ pedigree, you will find 10 men with the title ‘head coach’. Among the most successful were the most unexpected. They were not the first choices for the job. Like the teams they led, they were underdogs.
When times were good, there was an emphasis on defense. The spark that spit from the mouth of the man blowing a whistle, pushed players to be their best in training camp. It lit fires under defenses that dominate the highlight reels lost in the archives.
No encyclopedia could accentuate the emotion of the fanbase during each of their reigns. They were defensive coordinators who left behind dynasties and positions of comfort to inherit a team that had bottomed out. Their backgrounds were strikingly similar, but each had their own success story that justified their ranking amongst their peers.
Criteria for selection
Vince Lombardi is the microcosm of success. The visionary coach had a microscopic view when it came to the purpose of football. It is to win.
Wins are triumphant when it comes to ranking a head coach. Their job is simple. Inspirit players to yearn to crush the competition in the heat of battle. Everything else becomes trivial. Whether you are a players’ coach, a football intellect, or a de facto general manager, the number in the wins column trumps all.
Who can be the best for the longest period? In the NFL, coaches are elected. Each season is a cycle where they hope to protect their job. Owners are spontaneous and willing to overthrow the regime whenever their egos become entrenched with the desire.
Often, decisions that coaches make minutes before being fired can leave colossal impacts to come. Perhaps a nuance that the overachieving Lombardi neglected to recognize.
The very best cultivate a culture that transcends time. Their mark impacts the identity of the team that exists today. Whether it be a locker room speech or a riveting playoff victory, some factors can’t be measured. They live through words alone.
Woithout further ado, here are the best five head coaches in Panthers franchise history.
The top 5 head coaches in Carolina Panthers franchise history
5. Steve Wilks
As the Carolina Panthers patiently wait to see if Dave Canales can turn this proud franchise around, Steve Wilks is the placeholder for the fifth-best coach in team history. When Matt Rhule was fired just before Week 6 of the 2022 season, fans cheered as the 53-year-old became the interim appointment.
For the first time since David Tepper purchased the team in 2018, the scrappy Panthers were in playoff contention late in the season. Despite cycling through backups at quarterback, the Ron Rivera disciple went 6-6. If Tom Brady had not put up heroic numbers in the second to last game of the campaign, Carolina would have been postseason-bound.
Ultimately, they moved on from the culture builder after just 12 games. Tepper found himself in another coaching controversy when he favored Frank Reich over his incumbent. The disappointed Wilks did not fight back. He had gone 3-13 in his last head coaching stint with the Arizona Cardinals and accepted a position as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
Wilks went on to the Super Bowl. He likely was not a long-term solution to the Panthers' systematic struggles as an organization. At the very least, he could have been an upgrade over Reich. A sturdy bridge between the catastrophe of Rhule and the dawn of Canales.
4. George Seifert
The Panthers had to pry George Seifert out of retirement. The 61-year-old had the best winning percentage in league history. After being two years removed from the game, Jerry Richardson offered him a contract that would make him the highest-paid coach in football.
To get the deal over the finish line, the Panthers' owner at the time had to get creative. Seifert would be the teams’ de facto general manager. He had always worked behind the scenes. While with the San Francisco 49ers, he benched Joe Montana in favor of Steve Young. This eventually led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback getting traded.
The contentious coach had an affinity for managing personnel and making bold moves. This aberrant conflict of interest is the reason why franchises steer far away from having coaches who simultaneously serve in the front office. Negotiation and game planning are intertwined, breeding an emotion-fueled mess.
Most of his personnel decisions with the Panthers were poor. When he hitched his wagon to aging veterans like Reggie White, Eric Swann, and Natrone Means, he aged himself. These guys were nowhere near the Pro Bowl caliber they were in the early 1990s.
His time in Carolina went so poorly that it tarnished his reputation. The soft-spoken Seifert had a contagious lack of energy that emanated throughout the locker room. After he was fired in 2002, players on both sides of the ball disparaged him. He did not convey emotion, he could not rally a team and quite literally was distanced from his players.
That poses the question - why does he make this list? He had the best draft in franchise history. As his power trip came to an end, he drafted Dan Morgan, Kris Jenkins, and Steve Smith Sr.
To this day, he does not get any credit. His actions made him more enemies than friends. After 15 consecutive losses in the 2001 season, Seifert was fired. Quietly, he had left the Panthers with a wealth of talent, a group of young players who had a chance to go on to wear golden jackets and contribute to a Super Bowl run just two years later.
3. Dom Capers
Some say the foundation of business is trust. Others believe it is about bending the rules. Richardson had trust in Dom Capers being the Panthers’ guy. He had to break the rules to get him.
In their first season as an NFL franchise, talent was hard to come by. If Carolina were to win, it would be through cultivating a winning culture. The 44-year-old was coming off three consecutive postseason appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the defensive coordinator who knew how to usher aggressive, hard-hitting defenses that could set the tone.
Deep in a playoff run with the Steelers in 1994, Capers could not put down his phone. The relentless Richardson was trying to sell him on the Panthers and offered him his first opportunity to be a head coach. These actions ended up costing the Panthers two draft picks and a fine worth $150,000.
Starting from the ground up, the new head coach recruited two key figures he worked with on the New Orleans Saints. First was Vic Fangio, the 36-year-old has turned into one of the most sought-after defensive geniuses in football.
When Fangio first walked into Ericsson Stadium it was still under construction, but there was a locker reserved for Sam Mills. The 5-foot-9 linebacker was the underdog who would become a symbol for the young franchise. He held court, uniting players who only had a few months to get to know each other before taking the field.
The Panthers went on to have a 7-9 season in 1995. The mediocrity was the best first-year record in NFL history for an expansion team.
In 1996, the defense hit its stride. Three linebackers were first-team All-Pros. Kevin Greene led the charge, with multiple sacks in five consecutive games. The 34-year-old linebacker was past his prime. Reunited with Capers, he thrived late in his career.
The NFL Coach of the Year led the team to a 12-4 season, but they were still an underdog in the 1996 NFC Divisional Round. To beat the Dallas Cowboys, the Panthers needed to put up points. With retreads at wide receiver and injuries at running back, this was unlikely.
They didn’t have the firepower on offense, but fortunately this time luck was on their side. Quarterback Kerry Collins was able to connect with Wesley Walls for an early touchdown. The Cowboys star receiver, Michael Irvin, was knocked out of the game. The disoriented Troy Aikman tossed three interceptions.
Mills clinched the game when he intercepted what would be the final pass of the Cowboys dynasty. As the hairs on the necks of Panthers fans stood up, Dallas began a playoff drought that lasted until 2009.
This highlight ended as quickly as it started. After drafting two back-to-back busts in the first round in 1997 and 1998, the sobered Panthers had a drought of their own. Bill Polian was gone and Capers was the general manager. Collins was struggling with alcoholism and was traded to the Saints.
Another former first-round pick was out the door. After the Panthers fell to 4-12 in 1998, so was Capers.
2. John Fox
John Fox was coming off a 2000 season with the New York Giants where he had reached the Super Bowl. The defensive coordinator was on an impassioned search for a head coaching position. He had similarities to Bill Belichick - who that same season was on his way to winning Super Bowl XXXVI.
Richardson was attracted to Tony Dungy and Steve Spurrier. The offensive gurus could accomplish what the recently fired Seifert failed to reinvent. The struggling team was spurned.
It was not destiny that led the Panthers to Fox. It was a necessity. Seifert had tailored the team for the West Coast offense not for Fox’s vision - which was to run the ball and stop the run.
He learned to make it work. The team was forced to pick second overall in the 2002 NFL Draft after the Houston Texans came into the league as an expansion team. These circumstances landed the Panthers' defensive end Julius Peppers out of nearby North Carolina.
In Fox's first two games at the helm, the Panthers held opponents to just seven points. Peppers was an instant hit, recording three sacks in the second game of his career.
The team improved upon their record from the previous season by six games. Dan Morgan and Kris Jenkins were rookies in Seifert’s system who did not live up to their potential. Under Fox's defense, they excelled.
His renovations did not stop there. Just one game into the 2003 season, Fox chose to start quarterback Jake Delhomme. The undrafted free agent had been playing overseas in Europe. Earning the trust of his coach, the underdog won a conference championship with the Panthers just two years after the team finished 1-15.
Although Fox never won a Super Bowl, he fortified a culture of toughness that transcended time. The son of a Navy Seal and a college walk-on himself understood that football is won in the trenches.
The run game and defense travel. This style of football went against the grain at the time, but led the coach no one asked for to secure the best postseason record in team history.
1. Ron Rivera
Ron Rivera’s resume was better than anything Jerry Richardson could have drafted himself. He had the spirit of a linebacker, winning a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears in 1985.
After a 2-14 season in 2010, the Panthers fired John Fox - who to that point had been the most accomplished coach in franchise history. Carolina was on the prowl, looking for an offensive mind to coach Andrew Luck. The team was poised to pick the generational quarterback, but he decided to stay at Stanford for another year. After just a few days, the team pivoted in the opposite direction. They prioritized defense and Rivera became the guy.
His first two seasons were subpar, posting a record of 13-19. Despite improving upon the Panthers’ record from 2010, he started his career 2-14 in games decided by less than one score. He was just scratching the surface, but some fans had already seen enough and wanted Rivera gone.
The stoic coach felt the heat and consulted with John Madden. He galvanized his confidence, but the real epiphany did not come until a Week 2 loss in 2013. Late in the game, he decided to kick a field goal from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-yard line on fourth-and-one. This led the opposition to march down the field and beat the Panthers with just two seconds remaining.
Two days after the game it was reported that Rivera ran a red light late in the evening. He was deep in thought. The motivational man was in disarray. How were his instincts betraying him? Why not keep the offense on the field in the game’s most pivotal moments?
The ensuing week ‘Riverboat Ron’ was born. After the loss against Buffalo, the Panthers crushed the New York Giants by a score of 38-0. Starting Week 6, they went on an eight-game win streak, going 8-for-8 on fourth-down conversions.
The timid coach put it all on the line time and time again finishing the 2013 season with a record of 12-4. He won NFL Coach of the Year through his defense, which consistently held opposing offenses to less than 20 points.
The emotionally reserved Rivera was at the helm for one of the 'swaggiest' teams in NFL history. Cam Newton coined the ‘dab’. A dance popularized by the quarterback when he would score touchdowns - 45 of them in total.
The two-time Coach of the Year did everything short of winning a Super Bowl. However, the franchise’s winningest coach of all time was not immune to the Panthers’ plague of inconsistency.
After a 5-7 start to the 2019 season, he was controversially fired. Since the close of the Rivera era, the Panthers have gone 26-61. Struggling to replace him, the franchise would be fortunate to have someone of his stature stand on the sidelines once again.
The 5 best head coaches in Carolina Panthers history by win percentage
Rank
Coach
Games
Win percentage
1
Ron Rivera
147
.541
2
John Fox
152
.513
3
Steve Wilks (interim)
6
.500
4
Dom Capers
66
.470
5
George Seifert
48
.333