5 big free-agent splashes the Carolina Panthers can still make in 2024
By Dean Jones
What big free-agent splashes could the Carolina Panthers still make after an eventful start to the team's roster building in 2024?
Dan Morgan is on damage limitation as he puts his plans to take the Carolina Panthers forward into action. Some decisions have been tough. Some have been strange. Others have been widely approved. It's also clear that this is going to take time and requires patience - something not a lot of fans have in abundance after how the franchise has dropped into despair under David Tepper.
The team's long-suffering support can take solace from the fact there is a plan in place. There's been a transfer of investment from defense to the offensive side of the football to help Bryce Young. Building around the quarterback and hoping defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can do more with less seems to be Morgan's desired approach.
If it works, great. But the potential complications are glaring. And make no mistake, the Panthers need much more to get themselves out of the abyss and back to respectability.
With this in mind, here are five big free-agent splashes the Panthers could still make in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could sign Jadeveon Clowney
According to multiple reports, the Carolina Panthers are bringing in Jadeveon Clowney for a visit on Thursday. They're also hosting Chase Young and D.J. Wonnum - something that indicates they want veteran assistance to replace Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos, who left for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers respectively.
Clowney performed at a high level for the Baltimore Ravens last season and would be an instant upgrade to the threadbare options at Carolina's disposal. He hasn't reached the heights many expected as a generational edge rusher coming out of South Carolina, but he can get after the quarterback and is a stout force against the run for good measure.
This wouldn't be cheap, but the Panthers urgently need to solidify their pass-rushing options after two notable departures. To get that, you have to pay.