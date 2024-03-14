5 big free-agent splashes the Carolina Panthers can still make in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers coul sign Xavien Howard
The Carolina Panthers traded Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers before his release. This enabled them to bolster the wide receiver room with Diontae Johnson, who comes into the organization with elite separation skills that can help quarterback Bryce Young considerably.
This does nothing to diminish the concerns in Carolina's cornerback room. Those in power signed Dane Jackson - who looks like a decent rotational piece - but more is needed. Especially when one considers Jaycee Horn's indifferent injury history since he arrived as a first-round pick out of South Carolina.
Going into the season with the current options is simply not an option, There are some potential additions via the draft that could assist, but acquiring Xavien Howard is another possibility that must be discussed depending on the money involved.
Howard was deemed surplus to requirements by the Miami Dolphins to ease their salary-cap burden ahead of Tua Tagovailoa's upcoming extension. He missed some time through injury last season, but his coverage prowess remained to a high standard. Placing him opposite Horn gives the Panthers a productive tandem capable of thriving within Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme.
The former second-round pick out of Baylor could be waiting to land on a contending team. But it wouldn't hurt the Panthers to throw their hat in the ring and hope Howard sees Evero's defensive vision as a positive.