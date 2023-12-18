5 big winners from the Carolina Panthers win vs. Falcons in Week 15
It was a hard-fought victory for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Things haven't been easy for Bryce Young throughout his rookie campaign. The quarterback's confidence has taken a severe hit amid all the turbulence. But there was a sign of legitimate hope in Week 15.
Young had to alter his game plan in adverse weather. Protecting the football and minimizing risks were the primary objectives. Striking with conviction when the situation dictated was another challenge he managed to overcome effectively.
The former Alabama star didn't throw for a touchdown, but he was accurate and efficient. When the time came to lead the Carolina Panthers on a game-winning drive, Young duly delivered right at the death.
These are the moments Young lives for. While other quarterbacks wilt under the spotlight, the Heisman Trophy winner relished the pressurized situation. He was flawless in the game's closing stages, marching the Panthers downfield and coming up with some clutch throws to keep the chains moving.
The visible relief and joy in Young's demeanor couldn't have been more obvious in the win's immediate aftermath. The forlorn figure that looked dejected during Carolina's latest six-game losing run was no more. So there is just no telling what this performance with something to show for it will do for his long-term prospects.
Nobody is getting too carried away. Young needs to refine certain areas of his game to thrive further. But the clutch gene and toughness represent solid foundations from which to build.