5 biggest positives from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have moved to a typical game-week preparation after concluding their training camp with an encouraging joint practice against the New York Jets. It's been a whirlwind few weeks for head coach Dave Canales and his staff, who implemented their schematic concepts and looked to get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Canales knows this was a monumental job to take on. The Panthers descended into embarrassment and complete chaos last season when so much more was anticipated. There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the atmosphere in the building should ensure progress arrives in some capacity.
Expectations are relatively low for the Panthers in 2024, which might be a good thing. Playing as underdogs with a chip on their shoulder is only going to assist. if they can pick up a few morale-boosting wins to begin the campaign, getting back to respectability won't be too far behind.
That's for the not-too-distant future. For now, here are the five biggest positives to emerge from Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Jaycee Horn's dominance
The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Jaycee Horn in 2024. Their lack of cornerback depth is glaring, made worse by Dane Jackson's hamstring complication and Lamar Jackson's recent release with an injury designation. Others are slowly coming to the fore, but the South Carolina product must remain healthy and become the elite-level force capable of shutting down one side of the field.
Horn displayed every quality possible over training camp. The shutdown presence has been flawless, locking up almost everyone unfortunate to go up against him and adopting the alpha-like traits that made him such a highly coveted prospect once upon a time.
This is the biggest positive imaginable for Horn. Fans remain cautiously optimistic considering he's appeared in just 22 games over his first three seasons in the league. If the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft can enjoy better luck on the health front, a potential Pro Bowl campaign could be in the offing.