7 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 15
By Dean Jones
There was a different excitement in the air as the Carolina Panthers rounded off their training camp commitments on Day 15. The weather was perfect and the New York Jets came to town for an eagerly-anticipated joint practice before the two teams square off in Preseason Week 2 at Bank of America Stadium.
This was the biggest measuring stick yet for head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. They wanted a response from their players after how things unfolded last season. Fans were demanding the same, so the stakes were pretty high for the group versus a team harboring ambitions of mounting a deep postseason run in 2024.
Canales and his staff cannot be anything other than thrilled by the way things unfolded. The Panthers were right at maximum effort from the start and didn't back down an inch. It's the clearest sign yet that things are trending in the right direction, but what comes next when the real action arrives is critical.
With this in mind, here are seven critical observations from Day 15 of Carolina's training camp to end what's been a fascinating few weeks.
Critical observations from Day 15 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Defensive turnovers
Going up against legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a daunting proposition for the Carolina Panthers defense. The four-time NFL MVP looks fully recovered from the torn Achilles suffered last season, but Ejiro Evero's unit was not phased in the slightest to continue their outstanding run of recent form.
Evero is preaching the importance of more takeaways this season. The message is receiving a positive response - something that was further reflected in the five turnovers created versus a stout New York Jets offensive strategy throughout the joint practice according to those in attendance.
Despite losing some key personnel throughout the offseason, Evero seems to have everyone singing from the same hymn sheet. Things will get much tougher during the regular season. However, things are coming together nicely if this latest display of exceptional consistency is any indication.