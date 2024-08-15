5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 14
By Dean Jones
An enthralling training camp for the Carolina Panthers is winding down. Wednesday's practice was the penultimate session for Dave Canales' men and the last operating against one another in a controlled setting. They'll conclude the most intense stage of preparations with joint practice against the New York Jets.
This represents the best evaluation tool yet for Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. Players will be giving their all to enhance hopes of prominent involvement or places on the 53-man roster. Showing out versus a legitimate playoff hopeful will go a long way to determining who makes it and who doesn't.
There are still two preseason contests to navigate, but the sense of anticipation is palpable. This is the business end in no uncertain terms. It's time to strap up or ship out.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 14 of Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 14 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Carolina Panthers emphasizing turnovers
One of the biggest problems for the Carolina Panthers defense last season was their turnover differential. Ejiro Evero made the best of a bad situation by keeping this unit competitive despite a mundane offense and countless injuries to key personnel. However, not creating enough turnovers is something they need to rectify in 2024.
Getting it done in a competitive setting is critical, but all signs are pointing up throughout recent camp practices. Carolina's defense came up with two more interceptions on Day 14 - something that Evero is placing a heavy emphasis on throughout their preparations according to veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson.
"We lacked that last year. That's a big emphasis this year. That's what E (defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) is putting on us this year, is strip attempts, actual shots on the football. I think the top defenses that actually were up there in that category, they had about 66 attempts per game on the actual football. So, that's how you get all those turnovers. So we just got to get more attempts every game."- Shaq Thompson via Panthers.com
Carolina's defense has turned up the heat as camp's gone on. They're building positivity at the right time. If Evero's group can take their newfound momentum into the regular season, the better this team's chances will be.