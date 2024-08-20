5 biggest positives from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers wide receivers
Things are looking more promising in the wide receiver room based on the impressions throughout training camp. The Carolina Panthers had Pro Bowl veteran Adam Thielen and not much else to depend upon last season. It seems as if that's about to change.
Diontae Johnson's made a big impact since joining via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Xavier Legette flashed despite dealing with hamstring and foot injuries this summer. Thielen remains a slick route runner with the best hands on the team. There are also signs of life from Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo - two former second-round selections who've come of age under head coach Dave Canales' guidance this offseason.
The likes of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker are fighting for places on the 53-man roster. Much will depend on how many wideouts Carolina takes through, but the dynamic looks night and day compared to last season's struggles.
This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind. Something that should also make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young entering a critical Year 2 of his professional career.
Carolina Panthers safety dynamic
The Panthers have some tough choices to make in their safety room. Those in power let Jeremy Chinn walk and released Vonn Bell after just one season. Despite this, Ejiro Evero has an abundance of capable options to utilize in 2024.
Xavier Woods - who is currently dealing with a hamstring issue - and Jordan Fuller are the cemented starters. Evero also trusts Nick Scott enough to get him involved frequently. Everything is up for grabs aside from that with several unheralded players coming into consideration.
Jammie Robinson's making his reps count in the preseason. The same can be said of Demani Richardson, who came up with an interception against the New York Jets to bolster his hopes of making the 53-man roster.
Carolina should also find room for Alex Cook, who played a lot under Evero last season and has shone during the summer. Sam Franklin Jr.'s frustrating injury opens things up for everyone else - something that's raised urgency and increased performance levels along the way.
Picking the right guys is the tough part. But make no mistake, some good players will be made surplus to requirements.