5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young wins Comeback Player of the Year
Bryce Young is out for redemption this season. The Carolina Panthers gave their quarterback a supreme vote of confidence throughout the offseason despite going through significant turmoil as a rookie. They invested heavily around the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft from a personnel standpoint. They also hired head coach Dave Canales, whose reputation for galvanizing signal-callers down on their luck proceeds him.
Young is responding well to the alterations made. He's improved mechanically under Canales' expert guidance. There's enhanced chemistry with his improved pass-catchers within a scheme devised around his strengths. It's not been perfect, but the light came on over the last three weeks of summer activities.
If the same trend continues during the regular season, those who wrote Young off after just one year without acknowledging the mitigating circumstances attached will be eating their words. The talent is there and the support system is now in place to make substantial leaps moving forward.
If everything goes well for Young and the Panthers pick up a few more wins along the way, the former Alabama star will be in the running for NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Carolina Panthers win eight games
Winning eight games wouldn't be a bold prediction for most teams. But for one that experienced victory just twice in 2023, it represents a major step in the right direction.
Dave Canales is confident in the team's chances. Most in the national media hold a different opinion. It won't be perfect and there will be some stumbling blocks along the way, but it would be extremely disappointing if the Panthers fell flat on their face and endured similar hardship under this exciting new regime.
While eight wins could be a stretch to most - especially considering the holes across the depth chart despite a dramatic roster turnover this offseason. However, there's just no telling what the Panthers might be able to accomplish if some early momentum is generated.
The Panthers have a decent-looking schedule. There's also an opportunity to start hot with some winnable games on the early calendar. Things are still hanging in the balance. At the same time, optimism is growing that Carolina can earn respect and be far more competitive in 2024.