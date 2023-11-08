5 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Bears in Week 10
The Carolina Panthers look to rebound after an ugly loss in Week 9 versus a struggling Chicago Bears team.
Carolina Panthers' defense shuts down whoever is playing QB
Justin Fields looks close to returning, but he's still dealing with a painful thumb injury on his throwing hand. No matter what quarterback is taking snaps for the Chicago Bears on Thursday, I think the Carolina Panthers defense is going to smother them.
One opinion that I have that might be an unpopular take among Panthers fans - I love this coaching staff. I thought and still think that Frank Reich assembled a stellar staff filled with quality veteran coaches, younger ones, and some former players as well.
Even though Carolina has the second-worst record in football, that has no bearing on their performance on Thursday. Bears quarterbacks have combined for 14 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions this year. Even if Fields does return to the lineup, I'd expect he'd be a bit off since he hasn't played in a few weeks.
Plus, I don't think that dislocated thumb he's been dealing with would be 100 percent.
The Panthers are going to make life very hard for Fields or Tyson Bagent on Thursday. I think defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is going to ensure his game plan puts a ton of pressure on the Bears' passer, which will be more difficult without the services of stud edge rusher Brian Burns.
Evero is going to force Fields or Bagent to make some tough reads. This may allow the secondary to have a nice night without C.J. Henderson if the pass rush can get home.