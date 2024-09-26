5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 4 vs. Bengals
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton gets Xavier Legette over 100 receiving yards
The Carolina Panthers will be without two key offensive players in Week 4. Interior offensive lineman Damien Lewis will miss the contest but isn't expected to be out for much longer than that. Adam Thielen's situation is more critical, going to injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep the wide receiver out for at least four weeks.
Thielen injured himself laying out for Dalton for a crucial touchdown in the first half. Not having such an experienced route runner to depend upon makes things more difficult. However, this could also be a chance for someone else to step up and make their presence felt.
Specifically, Xavier Legette.
The first-round selection has previously developed chemistry with Dalton after working with the second-string offense throughout the summer. Legette brought in two receptions from three targets for 42 receiving yards in Week 3, which was the best output of his fledgling pro career so far. Expect this trend to continue and potentially increase with Thielen on the sidelines.
The Cincinnati Bengals are susceptible to vertical routes and shots deep. While Legette doesn't boast the credentials of Terry McLaurin, there could be opportunities for Dalton to air it out in his direction in Week 4.
Andy Dalton gains 65 percent completion
Andy Dalton boasts a career completion percentage of 62.5. This is a decent number when one considers the quarterback's longevity. It's something that rose to 70.3% during his sensational showing at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Accuracy and the ability to get the football into the hands of his playmakers is something Bryce Young couldn't accomplish. Frustrations were growing in the locker room as a result, which left head coach Dave Canales with no option other than to take him out of the firing line to prevent a potential mutiny.
Dalton immediately provided a sense of assurance, poise, and calmness with the spotlight glaring. The players around him responded in kind, giving the signal-caller clean pockets to work from and getting open within a scheme that didn't change much but was executed far more impressively.
The Cincinnati Bengals won't make things easy. They are a desperate team at 0-3, knowing one more defeat at this stage would make things extremely difficult. They also have one of the league's most accomplished pass-rushers - Trey Hendrickson - who can cause havoc on any given down.
Asking Dalton to achieve a 70 percent completion success again is a stretch. If he maintains it around the 65% bracket, that should be enough to keep the chains moving.