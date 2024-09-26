5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 4 vs. Bengals
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton throws for 300+ yards
Andy Dalton became the first quarterback this season to throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the campaign. Expecting this to be the norm is unfair and unrealistic, but another opportunity knocks versus a Cincinnati Bengals defense that was torched by Jayden Daniels last time out.
Dalton knows this franchise better than most. He'll know that a physical battle awaits and the Bengals have an added sense of urgency to finally get their campaign on track. It'll be a tough test, so getting things moving in the passing game behind a strong rushing attack should serve the Carolina Panthers well once again.
The Panthers don't have Adam Thielen to keep the chains moving over short-to-intermediate routes. Diontae Johnson's role will be vital versus gifted cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Dalton will also be relying on younger playmakers to embrace bigger roles and establish themselves as long-term pieces for good measure.
If Dalton can get over the 300-yard mark from a passing standpoint for the second straight game, the Panthers won't be too far away. It'll also be another sign that this team is heading in a positive direction offensively with the veteran signal-caller running the operation.
Andy Dalton leads Carolina Panthers to second-straight win
The atmosphere around the Panthers is rejuvenated after their blowout triumph at the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a far cry from the dejected, demoralized feeling after another crushing loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hope is renewed among the fanbase. Building on this fresh positivity is crucial.
Winning is all that matters. It doesn't matter how the Panthers get there at this point - not after experiencing so much losing football since David Tepper bought the franchise. They have a quarterback capable of coming through in clutch moments, which can potentially be the difference once again despite the presence of former No. 1 pick Joe Burrow on the opposite side of the field.
This might be decided by fine margins when push comes to shove. The Panthers are underdogs on home soil despite the Bengals losing three straight to start the campaign. This is a sign that sportsbooks are adopting a wait-and-see approach rather than anointing Dalton and Dave Canales after just one contest.
That's understandable in the circumstances. However, if Dalton can dig deep and galvanize the Panthers to another triumph, there's just no telling what the future might hold.