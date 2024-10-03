5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 5 at Bears
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers might not have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, but veteran quarterback Andy Dalton once again proved he's the man to take this franchise forward in 2024. His calmness and conviction were evident throughout, which further vindicated head coach Dave Canales' decision to bench former No. 1 pick Bryce Young after just two contests.
Dalton faces another of his former teams this weekend when the Panthers travel to the Chicago Bears. This will be a stern test of the player's credentials versus a promising defense on the road. Soldier Field isn't the most hospitable environment for opposing teams, but his previous knowledge of these surroundings should serve the signal-caller well.
The former second-round selection has never beaten the Bears throughout his career. That's something he'll look to rectify this time around. Giving the fans some pride after they were ridiculed by Chicago's fanbase for the trade that secured Young is another strong motivational tool the Panthers can put to good use.
Another fascinating afternoon awaits. With this in mind, here are five bold predictions for Dalton in Week 5 at the Bears.
Bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 5
Andy Dalton maintains season completion percentage
It's been an outstanding opening to another starting opportunity for Andy Dalton. It's only two games, but the veteran has completely galvanized the roster and got everyone believing something can be salvaged from the 2024 campaign with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.
One of the biggest positives centers on Dalton's improved distribution. He's been accurate and got the football out on time to his primary playmakers. This will be more difficult against the Chicago Bears defense, who are masking some offensive failings as the NFC North team continues to tread water at 2-2.
Dalton must protect the football and make smart decisions within a scheme that's likely to be on the conservative side initially. If the quarterback can maintain his season completion percentage of 65.2 at Soldier Field, the Panthers' chances of achieving success grow exponentially.