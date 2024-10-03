5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton in Week 5 at Bears
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton throws for 230+ yards
As rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continues to go through growing pains, the Chicago Bears defense is stepping up and ensuring this team is competitive until the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft fully adjusts. This is a talented unit across all three levels of the field. It will also be Andy Dalton's biggest challenge so far.
The Carolina Panthers have nothing to fear given the way their offense has performed since Dalton stepped into the breach. Chicago is a lot less willing to give up yards through the air, ranking No. 8 around the league with 174.5 passing yards per game conceded on average over the opening four games.
Dalton's over/under for passing yards in this one stands at 217.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Panthers need to rely on the ground in pursuit of controlling the clock. But when the time comes for the signal-caller to gain yards throwing the football, the Red Rifle must deliver.
If Dalton can get around 230 or more passing yards, the Panthers will be in a good position. Whether their under-strength defense can match it is another matter.
Andy Dalton inspires dramatic comeback victory
If the Panthers can keep this close down the stretch, Andy Dalton has proven credentials to get them over the line. Caleb Williams might be a star over time, but he's struggling to adjust and facing scrutiny for a playing style that he got away with in college but won't in the pros.
This could come down to a straight fight between Dalton and Williams with the clock winding down. Coaching will matter in this scenario, too. But there's nothing to suggest the Panthers cannot feel confident about the veteran signal-caller getting them over the line.
This might have to be with a comeback rather than controlling proceedings so effectively as the quarterback accomplished in Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Dalton knows what a tough battle this is going to be. He's got the experience and flawless demeanor to make things extremely uncomfortable for the first-year pro if the pressure is on.
It might go the other way, but the Bears have much bigger expectations in 2024 and they aren't meeting them as yet. It won't be easy, but it's something Dalton could potentially take advantage of if the situation arises.