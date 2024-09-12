5 bold predictions for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 2 vs. Chargers
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young throws two touchdowns
It's been a long time since Bryce Young threw a regular-season touchdown. His last one came in Week 16 of the 2023 season against the Green Bay Packers. That has to change to avoid further speculation about his long-term prospects under center.
The Carolina Panthers made a concerted effort to surround Young with better weapons in the passing game this offseason. There's a solid blend of youth and experience to call upon. It counts for nothing if the signal-caller isn't accurate and puts the football into the correct spots in key moments.
There weren't many red-zone chances for the Panthers in Week 1. When opportunities hopefully arrive against the Los Angeles Chargers, the onus is on Young to turn them into touchdowns. Easier said than done with the likes of Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James Sr. in the secondary, but becoming more clinical is only going to help restore faith in his abilities.
Regardless of how many interceptions Young throws during the clash, gaining two touchdowns would be a major positive. It's also a bold prediction considering he managed this feat just twice in 2023.
Bryce Young gets 40 rushing yards
One could accuse Bryce Young of having happy feet in the pocket in Week 1. That was a surprise considering it quickly became a primary focus of Dave Canales' teachings throughout the offseason and how well the revamped offensive line performed as all around them crumbled.
There was no excuse for Young to play so poorly. The feet just don't match his upper body right now. Getting out on the move quickly when he's not happy or hesitant can keep complications in the passing game to a minimum.
Young is reluctant to put himself in harm's way, which is fine. But he is mobile enough for this part of his game to become something opposing defenses must account for when the situation dictates. If the protection continues to excel, why not run the football whether it's designed within the play-call or not?
What harm could it do at this point if Young avoids any unnecessary punishment? The Panthers have to do something drastic to build back momentum. Getting the signal-caller some confidence-boosting yards on the ground isn't the world idea in the world.