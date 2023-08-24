5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking before 2023 preseason finale
There's been a lot topics for Carolina Panthers to discuss in recent days.
Carolina Panthers RB Camerun Peoples' involvement
I really like Camerun Peoples from Appalachian State, but it appears that he won't make the team since he hasn't been in a game yet. Does he have a chance to make the Panthers 53-man roster? - Mark B.
I will be frank with you, Mark. It does not look good for Camerun Peoples' chances to make the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster.
However, that doesn't mean he won't be on the practice squad.
Peoples is someone I enjoyed watching in training camp. There's a physical aspect that I appreciate from him and it's something that I think this team could use at some point down the road. Carolina's No. 2 running back right now is likely Chuba Hubbard, which is either a good or bad thing however you view it.
Unfortunately, the former Appalachian State tailback hasn't gotten a single touch in a game yet during the preseason. That seems concerning, but it might be more of a good-faith gesture toward how the coaching staff feels about him.
Expect to see Peoples get touches this Friday night against the Detroit Lions. Fellow running back Spencer Brown has enough tape out there to give 31 other teams in the league some interest. Miles Sanders probably won't play to keep himself healthy for Week 1, which leaves Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, and the 2023 undrafted free agent.
Peoples might be someone I could see being stashed on the practice squad for future use later in the season. However, any team could snag him if they so please or have a need.
I'm hopeful for Peoples' future prospects with Carolina. The practice squad makes the most sense. Yet, it will all come down to Friday night and how the coaching staff evaluates the roster afterward ahead of final cuts.