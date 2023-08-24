5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking before 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers weakness to strength
What do you think is currently a perceived area of weakness for Carolina that may end up being a strength at season's end? - Sean C.
Great question, Sean. I have thought about this throughout the last few days week considering all of the issues around the past flaws at edge rusher and cornerback.
There are two positions I like to go from weakness to complete strength. The right guard position and the wide receiver group.
Right guard seems obvious.
Chandler Zavala is the projected Week 1 starter at that spot in place of the injured Austin Corbett, a big piece to the offensive line this season. The 2023 fourth-round pick from North Carolina State has a great opportunity to showcase his talent and future projection as a potential long-term starter on the offensive line.
However, the wide receiver spot makes too much sense to me.
There's a lot of untapped talent in that room. I consider D.J. Chark in that category because of past injuries and his overall talent. He has a chance to be a sufficient deep threat for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 campaign.
Rookie Jonathan Mingo and third-year player Terrace Marshall Jr. could emerge as the future of the room as potential No. 2 and No. 3 guys long-term, respectively.
The rookie has flashed a good bit this preseason and in training camp as he continues to develop. I still have a soft spot for Marshall's prospects as a steady contributor and potential mainstay as either an X or Z receiver.
Veteran Adam Thielen should be a good presence in the room and a helpful target in the passing game for Bryce Young. He isn't the same player he was a few years ago. Though, I have a great appreciation for his ability to create consistent separation and rock-solid mitts in the passing game.