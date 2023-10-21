5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking entering the Week 7 bye
Carolina Panthers fans have questions. And righfully so...
Carolina Panthers OL concerns
Why is the offensive line making so many assignment mistakes? - @PanthersChatter
This is a great question. There are plenty of factors as to why this is the case.
First, there is the issue of continuity along the Carolina Panthers' offensive line. There have been multiple combinations of starters since Week 1 and that is expected to continue once Austin Corbett returns post-bye. That might lead to communication issues along the line of scrimmage.
Second, some of the issues on the offensive line aren't exactly the unit's fault. Bryce Young has made several checks at the line where he may have called the wrong protection - whether it was to slide left or right to counter blitzes from certain sides of the field.
Third, the talent is insufficient. I'm giving Ikem Ekwonu a pass considering he's still a young player who is developing. However, the production at left guard and right guard has been atrocious.
Chandler Zavala, once he returns from injury, should be the starting left guard. But Cade Mays and Calvin Throckmorton should not see the field again unless another injury up front were to occur.
By the way, shoutout to Taylor Moton for being Mr. Consistent. He's been as steady as they come throughout the last few weeks and is quietly one of Carolina's best overall players this year. One too many fans will nitpick his bad moments, but they are few and far between.
Once Corbett returns, the offensive line should show more continuity as they begin to mesh and gel together as a starting unit. Post-bye, this should be the expected starting five: LT Ekwonu; LG Zavala; C Bradley Bozeman; RG Corbett; and RT Moton.