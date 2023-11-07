5 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead Week 10 at Bears
The worst OL in Carolina Panthers history?
Is this the worst O-line in team history? Maybe the worst team? I've seen all of them and don't recall a team worse than this one. - David Harris
Recency bias may play a role in thinking this is the worst team in Carolina Panthers history. This is certainly one of the worst, but I believe my birth year, 2001, and my first year watching this team, 2010, are the two most disappointing by a wide margin.
This is closer to 2016 in terms of the reactions and emotions from that year. One that came with similar but much higher expectations following a trip to the Super Bowl and Cam Newton's NFL MVP season.
As for this offensive line being the worst in franchise history, it's cruising to allowing at least 50 sacks this season with 29 through nine weeks. However, I do think offensive line coach James Campen's group is better than 2021 (52 sacks allowed), 2019 (58), 2010 (50), and 69 (2000).
Right guard Austin Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton are easily the best and most consistent linemen up front. However, the center position and the left side of the line have been inconsistent due to gameplay or injuries.
Bradley Bozeman doesn't seem suited to the schematic blocking concepts, Ikem Ekwonu's struggles are evident aside from an improved display against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Panthers are missing Brady Christensen badly at the left guard position.
It's not great. But it's not the worst in franchise history.