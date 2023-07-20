5 burning questions entering Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
- Bryce Young's contract
- Cap space
- Tommy Tremble's involvement
- OL changes
- Hard Knocks
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's contract
How much longer until Bryce Young signs his rookie contract? - @ItsBryceSzn
Not too much longer, I hope.
With less than a week to go before the start of training camp, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has yet to sign his rookie contract with the team, putting him at risk of not being able to practice next week. However, I wouldn't worry too much.
It's rare that a rookie signal-caller enters training camp not having signed his first contract. Some of them crept dangerously close to the first day of practice, but by then they were able to sign their deals.
The reason why Young hasn't signed his contract yet is likely because of the language within the contract itself. According to Spotrac, his contract will be the usual four years plus the fifth-year option at nearly $38 million with a potential $24.6 million signing bonus.
Joe Person of The Athletic mentioned that the potential holdup is the timing of the payout of that signing bonus, however much it may end up being.
I will also mention that Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts rookies C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, respectively, have yet to sign their contracts. Fans of those teams have the same worry as well. Again, I don't think there should be much concern about Young not signing his deal yet. It's going to happen within the next five to six days.
So, I would recommend moving along with the rest of your day, Panthers fans. You'll likely hear or see an Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport tweet pop up with the news of Young's signing within the coming days.