5 burning questions entering Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
- Bryce Young's contract
- Cap space
- Tommy Tremble's involvement
- OL changes
- Hard Knocks
Carolina Panthers and Hard Knocks
Are the Carolina Panthers glad they aren’t under a public microscope by Hard Knocks this season? - Patrick H.
I can't speak for the Carolina Panthers personally due to the fact that I'm not employed by the organization. However, I will say that I am glad the team isn't under the Hard Knocks' microscope this season.
Because Carolina hired a new coach this off-season, they were automatically disqualified from being in the show. Though, they will have the chance of getting the rights to Hard Knocks next year.
I expect there to be another season of Camp Confidential, the Panthers' own version of Hard Knocks. I believe fans enjoy that and look forward to it every season. However, let's think about what it would look like if the popular HBO show were to be locked in on Carolina.
The biggest storyline will likely be Bryce Young and his rookie prospects for the upcoming season. There are always those one or two players either on the roster bubble or on the outside looking in that will become fan favorites and the centerpiece of the season. Off the top of my head, I like wide receiver Shi Smith and running back Camerun Peoples as two players that fit the type.
Either way, I think the Panthers will be under a microscope no matter what. Young, being the No. 1 pick, will have eyes glued to him in the coming weeks, months and years. Plenty of eyes will also be on Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer as they look to turn Carolina into a consistent winner that will hopefully begin this season.