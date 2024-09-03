5 Carolina Panthers on the 53-man roster who won't last the entire 2024 season
By Dean Jones
General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales worked tirelessly to improve the roster this offseason. The Carolina Panthers were in desperate need of revamping almost every position group after a two-win campaign that brought nothing but disgrace to the organization. A cultural reset was needed, which the new power couple navigated successfully enough in difficult circumstances.
This is an ongoing assessment. The Panthers are evolving all the time and Morgan wants to capitalize on having the No. 1 waiver wire priority until the start of Week 4. Anyone not pulling their weight in a competitive setting or displaying the incorrect attitude during game-week preparations in the face of adversity isn't going to last long.
Very few can be considered as cornerstone pieces. This is a prolonged audition for everyone else after the Panthers whittled their roster down to 53. If they prove themselves and fit into the team's new way of thinking, they'll be rewarded by those in power accordingly.
For others, their fortunes could change quickly for differing reasons. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players currently on the 53-man roster who might not last the entire 2024 campaign.
Carolina Panthers on the 53-man roster who won't last the entire 2024 season
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers had a crowded wide receiver room over the summer. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales faced some difficult decisions and released good players who didn't quite make the grade. Every spot was earned, but the head coach's influence played a leading role in David Moore going through onto the 53-man roster.
Moore knows Canales well. They built trust during their time with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This familiarity with the system and ability to make plays when called upon tipped the scales in his favor. One must also consider the wideout's influence on special teams as a reason why he was preferred to Terrace Marshall Jr. or undrafted free agent Jalen Coker.
This was great news for Moore, but complacency cannot become an issue. He needs to keep the same mindset, maximize targets when they arrive, and become a difference-maker in the return game for good measure. If the former seventh-round selection cannot meet expectations, the Panthers might decide to give Coker a shot after he was brought back onto the practice squad.