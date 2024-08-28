Dan Morgan fulfills prophecy with Carolina Panthers' waiver wire blitz
By Dean Jones
Well, it is called an initial 53-man roster for a reason.
The Carolina Panthers blitzed the waiver wire on the day after final cuts around the league. Dan Morgan promised as much with the No. 1 priority. This was something he felt could help the organization improve depth at key positions and give them a better chance of being more competitive during the 2024 campaign.
Morgan harbors no sentiment in his decision-making process. He knows how the Panthers are being perceived across the NFL and wants to change the narrative immediately. The former linebacker's got a long-term plan in place. He also knows the importance of reinstalling belief among the fanbase after years of abject failure under David Tepper's ownership.
Carolina Panthers blitz the waiver wire with six new arrivals
The prophecy was fulfilled in no uncertain terms. Carolina picked up no fewer than six players off the waiver wire during another frantic period of recruitment. These unsurprisingly centered on weak links on the depth chart, unceremoniously removing those who've worked so hard to make the initial squad in the blink of an eye.
Cornerback was a primary position group for the Panthers to strengthen off the wire. No fewer than three new faces came into the fold, with Keenan Isaac, Shemar Bartholomew, and Tariq Castro-Fields all being claimed.
Each has the physical profile associated with cornerbacks deployed in Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system. It'll be a pressurized situation to get them up to speed, but the opportunity for immediate involvement is there with veteran free-agent signing Dane Jackson currently on the shelf with a hamstring issue.
The Panthers also picked up an intriguing edge rusher in the form of Jamie Sheriff. He was a late arrival to the Seattle Seahawks but didn't make the grade despite gaining three sacks during the preseason. The rookie gained 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback takedowns over three seasons at South Alabama, so it's a project Carolina can mold into a capable performer.
Offensive lineman Jarret Kingston and linebacker Jon Rhattigan were also claimed. Just how much both will feature remains to be seen, but it's a significant statement of intent from Morgan in a bid to get the Panthers off rock bottom and back to respectability.
It wasn't good news for everyone. To make room for these new arrivals, the Panthers waived the following players:
- Cade Mays - OL
- Jalen Coker - WR
- D'Shawn Jamison - CB
- Demani Richardson - S
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette - WR
- Jayden Peevy - DL
These could be calculated removals from Morgan. Cutting the likes of Smith-Marsettte, Mays, and Coker now while teams have finalized most of their roster increases the chances of them getting picked up onto the practice squad. That'll be disappointing from their perspective, but it keeps them involved despite the setback.
Morgan won't care about personal feelings, either way. It's his job to remain emotionally detached and put the Panthers' progress above everything else. It's been a long time since this once-proud franchise was run professionally, so it's a refreshing change of pace.
He's not a big talker. But Morgan is proving that actions speak louder than words.