Carolina Panthers snag preseason stud from NFC South division rival
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan didn't hide away from the fact he was going to be busy on the waiver wire. The Carolina Panthers had the No. 1 priority on any waived players after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. It's something the new general manager wanted to take full advantage of while he had the chance.
Carolina preached the importance of the word 'initial' regarding their 53-man roster choices. This story was far from over despite players getting an early reprieve from Morgan's roster cull. There's a business-first mindset and talent deficiencies across several position groups. Capitalizing on this privilege was the best possible way to rectify some problems in the short term heading into the 2024 campaign.
Morgan lived up to his promise. The Panthers picked up six new additions off the waiver wire - more than anyone anticipated. One new acquisition, in particular, comes with an immediate upside attached.
Carolina Panthers scoop Keenan Isaac off the waiver wire
Among the additions was cornerback Keenan Isaac, who enjoyed a standout offseason with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was unfortunate not to make their 53-man roster. His ability in coverage over their warmup contests was nothing short of exceptional - something that didn't go unnoticed by Morgan as he looked to fortify depth at a potential weak link.
Despite acquiring Mike Jackson via trade from the Seattle Seahawks, more was needed with Dane Jackson set to miss the early stages of the campaign with a hamstring issue. Jaycee Horn is a stud when healthy and Troy Hill is a dependable slot option. After that, things were less certain.
Isaac is a shot in the dark, to a certain extent. He doesn't boast any experience on the defensive rotation in a regular-season setting. At the same time, he's got the size and athletic profile that could be of use within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base defense.
The former Alabama State star tracks receivers well downfield. Isaac anticipates routes and has enough closing speed to deflect passes or stop pass catchers in their tracks immediately. This also makes him a dynamic asset on special teams - another reason why the Panthers likely brought him into the fold.
There will be an integration period for Isaac. He'll get a crash course in Evero's schematic demands in the coming days before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. If he takes things on board quickly, it would be a surprise if he wasn't involved right out of the gate.
The Panthers released D'Shawn Jamison to make room for Isaac. They blitzed the cornerback market for better strength in depth, with Tariq Castro-Fields, Shemar Bartholomew, and veteran Lonnie Johnson Jr. (practice squad) also coming into the fold.
This influx of fresh faces doesn't make things easier for Isaac. However, he's riding on the crest of a wave despite not doing enough to make the Buccaneers. Getting the chance to stick it to his old employers twice a season and make them pay should be motivation enough to hit the ground running in a different environment.
If this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers will reap some hefty rewards.