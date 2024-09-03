5 Carolina Panthers on the 53-man roster who won't last the entire 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
The Carolina Panthers ended their kicking competition sooner than expected by releasing undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis. Eddy Pineiro's experience was enough to get another shot heading into the 2024 season. However, similar inconsistencies have crept up over the summer that were evident during the previous campaign.
Pineiro didn't leave the best first impression on head coach Dave Canales by skipping voluntary workouts while almost everyone else showed up. He deserves credit for seeing off his latest challenge, but the life of an NFL kicker is notoriously precarious.
If the former Florida star doesn't start well and costs his team games during the campaign, general manager Dan Morgan won't hesitate to remove him from the equation. Pineiro is also in a contract year, so the veteran isn't short of motivation to silence some increasing doubters and prove worthy of another deal.
This is a precarious situation that could go either way. Pineiro is statistically one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, but that only tells half the story. This is also a what have you done for me lately league, so anything less than improved consistency could see the Panthers seek alternatives.
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Ian Thomas started the offseason superbly. The veteran tight end looked refreshed and ready to make a bigger-than-expected impact under the new coaching regime. Dave Canales gave him plenty of work in the passing game and he thrived, but this positive momentum came to a halt when a calf injury forced him to the sidelines early in training camp.
Thomas recently declared that he won't be available in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. He's hoping to return the following weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, time is of the essence to firmly establish himself with three other tight ends also fancying their chances of prominent involvement.
Tommy Tremble, rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders, and veteran Jordan Matthews will get a head start on Thomas. Depending on how this trio performs, the former fourth-round selection out of Indiana could be made surplus to requirements.
Whether that's via trade or outright release is anyone's guess. But if Thomas thinks his position is safe - especially considering Tremble's blocking capabilities - he might be in for a rude awakening.