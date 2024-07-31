5 Carolina Panthers already displaying alpha qualities at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Jadeveon Clowney is an alpha in every sense of the term. The edge rusher opting to join the Carolina Panthers this offseason represented a significant coup by general manager Dan Morgan. Looking at his influence over training camp so far, it looks like a tremendous piece of business.
Clowney is setting the tone through a high-level work ethic and outstanding production. He's not giving an inch despite his roster spot firmly sewn up. This sends a message to his teammates that standards are increasing and they must respond accordingly.
The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina believes the Panthers can turn things around quickly. Clowney might have wanted to play closer to home, but he's still ambitious. He doesn't want to spend his career twilight languishing among the bottom feeders and is doing everything possible to get other players to the same level.
This sort of elite mindset was sorely lacking last season. The Panthers don't have much dependability in their edge-rushing room right now - although that could change depending on what recruitment opportunities become available to Morgan in the coming weeks. There is pressure on Clowney to produce and lead by example - a challenge he's relishing up to now.
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson is coming into the Panthers with a big chip on his shoulder. The wide receiver was cast aside by the Pittsburgh Steelers for nothing more than cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap in an offseason trade. He was shocked and felt let down by the organization, but it's evident he's out to prove them wrong in a different environment.
Johnson's imposed himself frequently over the first few days of camp. His route-running is as advertised and the former third-round selection is developing some encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. Their connection during the opening session with full pads only whet the appetite further regarding what this partnership could potentially accomplish in 2024.
The Toledo product is Carolina's No. 1 option in the passing game despite the presence of first-round pick Xavier Legette and veteran Adam Thielen. Johnson offers something different in terms of explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and sharpness out of his route stems. Young also trusts him fully to get the job done, which is the biggest positive imaginable.
There's a lot to like about the way Johnson's applied himself so far. If the same high levels of production continue before Week 1, the wideout is in line for a possible return to his Pro Bowl-caliber output.