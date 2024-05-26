5 Carolina Panthers who are already turning heads at 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young has the full confidence of everyone within the Carolina Panthers despite going through severe complications as a rookie. While most acknowledge these struggles weren't his doing, it doesn't detract from the need to make strides next time around. Especially after those in power invested heavily in everything around the signal-caller this offseason.
Young boasts a much-improved supporting cast following free agency and the draft. He's also getting a scheme devised around his strengths and has Dave Canales - one of the best quarterback galvanizers around - steering him on the right path.
The former Alabama star looks different. Young's worked hard on his physique throughout the offseason and is moving with more purpose throughout organized team activities. This isn't going unnoticed by teammates, with tight end Tommy Tremble highlighting the swagger with which the Heisman Trophy winner is going about his business.
"He's throwing the ball with confidence. He's not worried about a thousand things like last year. You saw that deep ball to Adam [Thielen]. He's having fun with it. The ball to Diontae [Johnson] towards the end of practice, he knew he'd made the play before the ball even reached the receiver. So you can see that swag confidence. It's exciting, man. He's got everyone on the field he can trust that he can get the ball to. And having that trust with everybody is going to help him make his decisions and just make the right throw every time."- Tommy Tremble
Again, nobody is getting too carried away. Young's highly motivated to silence his doubters, but starting well is paramount. The best way to accomplish this is by taking on Canales' teachings and building up confidence that was sadly lost during his rookie campaign.
Young is talented. He'll also gain a tremendous amount from the adversity suffered last season. Harnessing this positively is a good place to start, but all signs seem to be pointing up if the early workouts are any indication.