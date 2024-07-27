5 Carolina Panthers already turning heads at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers' decision to trade for Diontae Johnson already looks like a masterstroke. Dan Morgan struck with conviction to land the wide receiver for nothing more than cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap. This looks like a tremendous piece of business - one that can assist quarterback Bryce Young greatly in Year 2 of his professional career.
Johnson's connection with Young has been encouraging throughout the first two days of camp. It's not perfect yet, but the signal-caller is adjusting well to having someone making much sharper movements and boasting quicker explosiveness - something he didn't benefit from last season.
The former third-round selection is taking a more mature approach to his second opportunity. Johnson's taken some harsh lessons on board after being cast aside by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's also surged to the No. 1 wideout role quickly, which is exactly the confidence boost needed to aid his progress in a different environment.
There's something different about Johnson compared to the other wideouts at Carolina's disposal. Hopefully, this is just the start of a profitable campaign that could potentially come with a long-term extension if the same trend continues.
K'Lavon Chaisson - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Panthers lack sufficient pass-rushing depth heading into the season. That's no secret to anyone, but whether signing Kemoko Turay following a successful workout changes that is another matter.
D.J. Wonnum's ongoing rehabilitation from a torn quad only heightens the need for someone else to step up. K'Lavon Chaisson's been getting plenty of reps with the starting unit in his absence over the early stages of camp. It's been largely encouraging for the former first-round pick, who comes into the organization with a monumental point to prove.
Chaisson is benefitting from Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts and is generating pressure consistently according to those in attendance. This is still in shorts without shells or pads, but it's a definite confidence boost for the player after attaining just five sacks in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What comes next for Chaisson is critical. He must maintain this improved consistency when things get more intense in the coming days. He needs to make every rep count before Wonnum comes back. He needs to keep Turay from getting a foot in the door.
That's a lot to ask, but it's integral if Chaisson wants to secure a decent role for himself with the Panthers in 2024.