5 Carolina Panthers candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan might have turned their attention away from the primary recruitment phase of the offseason, but that doesn't mean alterations will end. This is an ongoing assessment for the Carolina Panthers with only a few cornerstone pieces guaranteed their roles. How players respond to increased standards and heightened competition won't go unnoticed by the new regime.
Canales and Morgan demonstrated a willingness to ring the changes if they feel like it's the best thing for their short and long-term plans. There should be plenty of urgency to raise performance levels. That's without considering the need for Carolina to make strides and alter perceptions around the NFL after spiraling to rock bottom in 2023.
Not everyone is going to make it. Some players will be moved on long before final cuts are due. Morgan stated he plans to be aggressive on the waiver wire, so the general manager needs to make room for any potential incomings by disposing of some already around.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who look like cut candidates heading into the summer.
Ricky Lee - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers revamped their offensive line at great expense this offseason. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are the new starting guard tandem and come with huge expectations. Those in power also gave Yosh Nijman a decent contract to become their new swing tackle.
This resulted in Austin Corbett being switched to the center position. Brady Christensen becomes a versatile backup option entering the final year of his deal. The new arrivals also mean others will be pushed further down the pecking order with uncertain futures.
Ricky Lee is a prime example. The undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T suited up six times for the Panthers last season but was trusted with special teams reps only. With a fresh influx of new faces and the potential for more to come, a situation could emerge where he makes way.