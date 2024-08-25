5 Carolina Panthers who cemented roster spots in 2024 preseason finale
By Dean Jones
Jordan Matthews - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers are looking for their tight ends to become more impactful within Dave Canales' offense in 2024. There was an emphasis on getting them involved heavily on the opening drive when second-year quarterback Bryce Young was on the field. This benefitted the signal-caller enormously.
Jordan Matthews was once again one of the primary beneficiaries. The former wide receiver has caught the eye frequently throughout the summer and during Carolina's preseason slate. He did his roster hopes the world of good by catching a touchdown pass from Young to conclude an impressive opening drive.
Matthews caught all three of his targets for 21 receiving yards and a score. This sort of dependability in the tight-end unit has been sorely lacking since Greg Olsen was allowed to walk in 2020. Much will depend on how many the Panthers take through, but the former Vanderbilt star looks like a shoo-in to make the squad.
The likes of Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders should also fancy their chances. However, there's no doubt Matthews' performances have earned the right to become part of Carolina's plans when the regular season begins.
Mike Boone - Carolina Panthers RB
The running back dynamic is something to watch over the next few days. Jonathon Brooks - the promising second-round rookie - will likely start the season on injured reserve as he recovers from a torn ACL. That opens things up for others to step up and make their presence felt.
Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard look locked into their respective positions atop the running back depth chart until Brooks returns. Raheem Blackshear's status is less certain now thanks in no small part to the emergence of Mike Boone.
Boone's bounced around the league since going undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018. He's a compact runner with outstanding explosiveness. He's also made opportunities count throughout the summer to enter roster consideration.
The Baker County High School product finished on a positive note, gaining 20 rushing yards and a touchdown from just four carries. Carolina didn't utilize Boone all that much at Highmark Stadium, which is a telling sign they have bigger plans ahead for him when the regular season arrives.