Grading Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's preseason performance at Bills
By Dean Jones
All eyes were on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young during his first and only involvement in the 2024 preseason. Dave Canales opted to play his starters for a brief period after erring on the side of caution over the opening two warmup contests. The head coach felt health was adequate to give his players a taste of live-fire action in a game-day setting.
This was beneficial for Young, who needs to silence some increasing doubters and remind the world why he was taken at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nobody is dwelling too much on his dismal rookie campaign anymore. Everyone is focused on what will hopefully be a brighter future for the franchise with Canales and the former Alabama star working in unison towards one common goal.
Conditions were perfect for Young when he took the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Sean McDermott opted not to play his established figures, relying on second and third-stringers fighting for roster spots to get the job done. The Heisman Trophy winner was working with a much more accomplished supporting cast, so hopes were high that he could build some additional confidence with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints on the immediate horizon.
How did Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young perform at the Bills?
Young looks like a different player this offseason. He gained a significant amount from last season's experience - no matter how torrid it was. The Southern Califonia native turned in some outstanding practice performances leading up to the game. This enabled him to hit the ground running and lead his team on an opening-drive touchdown.
There was poise and composure under center from Young's perspective. He attacked the middle of the field early, hitting his tight ends for decent gains. His most impressive play came after evading pressure by getting on the move before delivering a strike to Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Young also found Adam Thielen for another eye-catching completion, his most reliable pass-catcher from the previous campaign - before rounding off the drive with a touchdown strike to Jordan Matthews to accumulate a morale-boosting drive that should alleviate the concerns of some fans.
This was the best-case scenario for Young and Canales. He did get sacked, but it's also worth remembering that starting center Austin Corbett and Damien Lewis didn't suit up after the interior duo didn't travel with the team for personal reasons.
Nobody could have asked more of Young. Granted, this was against reserves and players who aren't going to be on NFL rosters in a few days. But after how things unfolded last time around, this is another example of the gifted signal-caller heading in a positive direction under Canales' expert guidance.
Young completed 75 percent of his passes for 70 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a superb 140.6 passer rating. It was a worthwhile afternoon's work with very few - if any - holes attached.
Bryce Young's performance grade: A
This is why getting Young some preseason reps was important. Last season left a bad taste in the mouth. Although this was nothing more than a cameo as expected, it's done a lot to restore faith in the player's ability to take the Panthers where they want to go.
More of this when the regular season arrives and it won't take long before the Panthers win back respectability.