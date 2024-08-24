Is Bryce Young playing today? What to expect from Carolina Panthers QB at Patriots
By Dean Jones
Not playing his starters over the first two preseason games was a calculated risk by Dave Canales. The Carolina Panthers were dealing with some troubling injuries, so the first-year head coach rightfully erred on the side of caution to prevent things from getting out of hand.
With some established stars returning and a solid week of practice in the books, Canales is giving his first-string units on both sides of the football a chance to develop chemistry further during a typical game-day environment in Preseason Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills. This is also the final chance for those further down the pecking order to impress before general manager Dan Morgan molds his initial 53-man roster.
Is Bryce Young playing today?
This also means quarterback Bryce Young will be on an NFL field performing for the first time since his disastrous rookie campaign. Everyone has turned the page on that. The signal-caller looks forward to a brighter future with Canales leading the charge. He's also putting together some encouraging practice efforts over the last fortnight to further raise hope he could enjoy a bounce-back season in 2024.
Young won't be on the field for more than a series or two. It might only be for one drive if things go well. But the important thing is gaining additional confidence before Week 1 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The offensive concepts will be bland. However, Canales has some innovative play designs lined up for the regular season, unlike his predecessor Frank Reich. Young won't be tasked with too much, but team writer Kassidy Hill hinted that we might see more mobility from the Heisman Trophy winner thanks to his development this offseason.
"Since arriving, [Dave] Canales and staff have noted [Bryce] Young's ability to play well on the run, getting out of the pocket and finding plays downfield either on scrambles or designed bootlegs. Chances are Canales will keep the offense fairly vanilla on Saturday, not wanting to tip his playbook before the regular season, but watch for Young to use his legs more. What will be important to the Panthers is to see how comfortable Young looks when pass rushers are coming full speed and he's no longer in a no-contact jersey."- Kassidy Hill, Panthers.com
Putting Young in harm's way needlessly versus second and third-stringers fighting to take a prized scalp wouldn't be wise at this late stage of preparations. Canales is smart enough to recognize this, especially considering his reluctance to get the former Alabama star live fire reps previously. At the same time, there's enough freedom to showcase the improvements made and get fans to believe better days are ahead.
Young knows there is a bigger microscope on him than most. He's a former No. 1 overall selection who hasn't met expectations as yet. That's not all his fault - far from it - but expectancy is growing after the Panthers did everything in their power to provide the Southern California native with a better environment in which to thrive.
All eyes will be on Young when he takes the field. Coming out on the other end smiling is the primary goal regardless of whether he puts points on the board or not.