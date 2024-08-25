5 Carolina Panthers who cemented roster spots in 2024 preseason finale
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
It's been another standout summer for Terrace Marshall Jr. All hope seemed lost for the wide receiver following another anonymous campaign in 2023 that also saw a trade request granted. He looks like a man reborn under new head coach Dave Canales.
Marshall's gone from an afterthought to a potentially important piece of the Carolina Panthers' offensive plans with Canales leading the charge. His situation remained precarious heading into Preseason Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills. However, an impressive display that saw the former second-round selection find the end-zone secures his spot.
The LSU product displayed assured hands and elusiveness to find his way in for a touchdown. Getting it done in a competitive setting remains the biggest question surrounding Marshall. This went a long way to alleviating concerns.
Nothing is guaranteed. At the same time, Marshall's earned the right for another go-around after thriving in a scheme that looks much better suited to his strengths. That's more encouraging than even the brightest optimist envisaged heading into the offseason program.
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
The Panthers recently acquired Mike Jackson via trade from the Seattle Seahawks, which provides the cornerback unit with another experienced outside presence who can hold his own in coverage. Dane Jackson is out for around six weeks, so general manager Dan Morgan deserves credit for not sitting on his hands and waiting for things to happen.
That raised the stakes for others in the unit. Some lower down the pecking order have done well this offseason, but Jackson's arrival alters the dynamic. Fortunately for D'Shawn Jamison, he took on the challenge with his customary determination in Carolina's final preseason game.
Jamison's come to the fore this summer and finished on a high. He was assured in coverage and closed space quickly to make important tackles. Carolina's offense gained the headlines - and rightfully so - but the former Texas standout did more than enough to cement his spot.
It would be a huge shock if Jamison didn't attain his place on the squad looking at the player's overall body of work. If the Panthers go in a different direction, someone else should scoop him off waivers.