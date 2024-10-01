5 Carolina Panthers who could be traded if poor results continue in 2024
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard is performing exceptionally well to begin the campaign. When the Panthers give him the correct involvement, the running back is producing the high-caliber numbers required. Miles Sanders is playing a secondary role, but he's flashed examples of improvement after an underwhelming first campaign with the franchise.
This might increase Sanders' trade value before the deadline. Whether the Panthers are receptive to offers is almost entirely dependent on second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks' availability at the midway stage of 2024.
Brooks isn't far from being activated from injured reserve according to head coach Dave Canales. The Panthers will take their time with the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft after so long out with a torn ACL. Once he's medically cleared to participate, it won't take much longer for Sanders' involvement to diminish.
The former second-round pick out of Penn State has been the subject of intense trade speculation in recent months without anything concrete emerging. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys were reportedly keen, which is something Sanders might relish if someone is willing to take on the remainder of his contract.
Carolina would be eating some dead money, but Dan Morgan did plenty of that this offseason by disposing of veterans he felt weren't worth the financial commitment.
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers pulled off a coup when Jadeveon Clowney agreed to join the ranks in free agency. His desire to play closer to home and the added incentive of a two-year deal was enough for the veteran edge rusher to commit his future to the organization. But if the losing run continues before the trade deadline, a situation could emerge where those in power start listening to offers for almost any aging player.
That sounds harsh, but it's about time general manager Dan Morgan ran the Panthers with a business-first mindset. Losing Clowney would further diminish the tam's edge-rushing options. But in all honesty, the former South Carolina standout isn't exactly setting the world alight as he struggles to overcome being the focus of opposing protection schemes.
With D.J. Wonnum still working his way back from a torn quad, Clowney's presence and leadership are vital. If the campaign starts spiraling out of control and Morgan is forced to begin planning for the offseason ahead of time, it's a different story.
Finding someone willing to pick up Clowney's $14 million cap number in 2025 represents a stumbling block in this scenario. Only $2 million of that is guaranteed, so there are always ways to work around that if sufficient interest comes along.