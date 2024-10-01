5 Carolina Panthers who could be traded if poor results continue in 2024
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson has come to life over the last fortnight. Dave Canales' decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young and install Andy Dalton into the starting lineup came with immediate offensive improvements. The veteran wide receiver benefitted more than anybody, gaining 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 15 receptions along the way.
Johnson looks like an important piece of the puzzle. The wideout was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, which looks like a decent piece of business from general manager Dan Morgan. However, there are growing rumors about the prospect of trading the former third-round pick to a team with a better chance of contending before the deadline.
Adam Schefter of ESPN and Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated both named Johnson as a potential trade candidate if the Carolina Panthers cannot turn things around. The former even went as far as to say that the Toledo product would leave in free agency whether he gets shipped off beforehand or not.
That's an interesting revelation that Morgan should treat with urgency. Either the Panthers extend him before the campaign concludes, or those in power might look to get something back in return. It's hard to say with any certainty right now.
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young remains a good teammate and is doing whatever is required behind the scenes to help. This isn't from a starting role anymore after his bombshell benching after just two weeks, but it's hard to ignore the notable progress made by the offense since Dave Canales sent him to the fringes.
Young looked devoid of confidence or inspiration. He was a shell of the signal-caller who took college football by storm at Alabama - something that made him the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft for good measure. For Canales to give up on him so early into his tenure spoke volumes. Andy Dalton's improved efficiency under center means it'll be a long time before the Heisman Trophy winner gets another shot.
Speculation soared about the possibility of Carolina cutting its losses with Young and trading him to the highest bidder. That hasn't materialized as yet. Canales wants to see if he can be salvaged before Dan Morgan takes more drastic action. But if the Panthers decide to stockpile resources for more offseason flexibility in 2025, a move becomes likelier.
There are always teams around the league willing to take on reclamation projects who were drafted high but quickly became a product of their environment. That could be the case with Young when push comes to shove.