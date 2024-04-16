5 Carolina Panthers who could get cut after the 2024 NFL Draft
It's an uncertain time for veterans around the league...
By Dean Jones
Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers need to find a dynamic pass-catching tight end at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft. They resisted the urge to sign another free agent despite releasing Hayden Hurst after just one season. This could mean general manager Dan Morgan has a few prospects in mind who could become another assured weapon for quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game.
Tommy Tremble could also play a bigger role. Confidence is high within the building he can accomplish this feat based on recent comments from Morgan and Dave Canales. Ian Thomas took a pay cut to stick around, so any further arrivals put Stephen Sullivan's future firmly under the microscope.
Sullivan's been around the set-up for years without fully establishing himself. He flashed on a couple of occasions last season, but nowhere near enough to warrant prominent involvement unless there's a major leap forward with Canales leading the charge.
If someone like Ben Sinnott is targeted on Day 2, this pushes Sullivan further down the pecking order than ever before. Something that could potentially result in both sides going their separate ways before competitive action resumes.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Finding another dynamic wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young is critically important during the 2024 NFL Draft. This is an exceptionally deep group of wide receivers emerging from the college ranks this year - something those in power should take full advantage of with one or perhaps even two potential difference-makers.
Any improvements to the wideout room won't look favorably on Terrace Marshall Jr. It's something of a surprise to see the former second-round selection still around at this stage of the offseason based on how things unfolded in 2023. Maybe the Panthers are hedging their bets and waiting to see how the draft plays out before taking any further action.
Marshall is probably craving a fresh start elsewhere, The wide receiver was granted a trade request last season, but no concrete interest emerged before the deadline. Diontae Johnson's arrival via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers pushes him further down the pecking order. Any incoming college recruits would see his situation become more precarious than ever.
Considering the expectations surrounding Marshall when the Panthers took him at No. 59 out of LSU, he's fallen way below even modest targets.