5 Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be gone after 2024 preseason finale
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for a busy few days. Dave Canales takes his team to the Buffalo Bills for their last preseason engagement on Saturday. This will be swiftly followed by final cuts and examining potential additions via trade or the waiver wire to bolster their chances.
Dan Morgan hasn't waited around as part of his aggressive approach to get the Panthers back to respectability. His recent trade for cornerback Mike Jackson after Dane Jackson was ruled out for around six weeks is another example. This proves he's not going to sit on his hands, meaning those on the fringes or underperforming should be nervously looking over their shoulders.
It's also worth remembering that Canales stated that there is no sentiment attached to Carolina's decision-making process these days. Every spot will be earned, not handed out. This approach brought out the best in everyone over the summer. Unfortunately for some, it won't be enough to go through onto the 53-man roster.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers draft picks who could be gone after their 2024 preseason finale at the Bills.
Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be gone after 2024 preseason finale
Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL
Dan Morgan has already gotten rid of one of his first-ever draft picks as general manager after sacrificing seventh-round linebacker Michaell Barrett to acquire Mike Jackson from the Seattle Seahawks. He won't hesitate to do so again.
The Carolina Panthers spent a sixth-round pick on defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy. He enjoyed a quiet training camp, which wasn't surprising for a development project still adjusting his craft. Suffering a high-ankle sprain at the worst possible time throws his fortunes under the microscope.
Carolina has T.J. Smith and Nick Thurman backing up the defensive line trio. LaBryan Ray might also make it, which could leave Crumedy on the outside looking in when push comes to shove.
That would be a shock. However, the former Mississippi State star might be bracing himself for an early departure if others on the defensive line depth chart continue to shine in Carolina's last warmup game.