5 Carolina Panthers fringe roster candidates making a name for themselves at camp
By Dean Jones
Jordan Matthews - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers seemed set at the tight end position heading into training camp. Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders all look capable of making waves within Dave Canales' expansive system. If the team plans to take four onto the roster - which cannot be completely dismissed - it opens the door slightly for others.
One player made a concerted effort to do everything possible in pursuit of getting noticed. Jordan Matthews has been the first out to practice every day, working on heightening his reactions to hit the ground running during each session. This sort of work ethic won't be overlooked by Canales, who is looking to install this exact culture across the franchise to get it trending in the right direction.
Matthews is entering a critical stage of his career. The former wide receiver spent time on the practice squad last season and featured once on special teams. He's a second-round pick who went close to 1,000 receiving yards on three separate occasions earlier in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's giving himself a fighting chance, but finishing camp strongly and excelling during preseason involvement is crucial.
All Matthews can do is focus on himself and let the chips fall where they may after that. However, this might be a risk worth taking as the No. 4 tight end when push comes to shove.
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
It's been tough going for the cornerbacks. The Panthers' wide receivers are giving every defensive back all they can handle during drills. Big plays have been conceded frequently, but they've also come up with a few notable highlights based on the musings of those in attendance.
Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson are firmly established as the cornerback duo after impressing so far. Troy Hill's had some decent plays from the slot and looks set to occupy this role once again in 2024. Of the rest? It seems like Dicaprio Bootle is separating himself from the pack.
Bootle's aggressiveness and improved coverage haven't gone unnoticed. He worked exceptionally hard throughout the offseason and it shows. The former Nebraska star looks more imposing physically and deserves endless praise for the way he's applied himself so far.
This is just the start. Bootle needs to prove his worth as an asset on special teams, too. The defensive back will get plenty of preseason reps. Making the most of them is critical to firmly cement his status on the roster in 2024.