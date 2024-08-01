5 Carolina Panthers fringe roster candidates making a name for themselves at camp
By Dean Jones
Alex Cook - Carolina Panthers S
Alex Cook earned the trust of Ejiro Evero last season. The safety fit into his schematic concepts well and was even preferred over established veteran Jeremy Chinn during the second half of 2023. That was the best possible start to his journey with the Carolina Panthers, but nothing was guaranteed heading into the team's training camp.
Cook had to prove himself all over again. The Panthers have their starting safety tandem locked in with Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller. Everything was up for grabs aside from that, so opportunity knocked for the former undrafted free agent with another strong summer under his belt.
It's so far, so good for Cook. He's getting rotational reps and looks the part. He's come up with a couple of interceptions and looks fully immersed in Evero's demands according to those in attendance.
The Washington product's gone from a fringe candidate to a potential roster guarantee if the same trend continues. Showing out in the preseason will be another important objective for Cook. If he passes this test with flying colors, he'll be on the 53-man squad.
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Fans are skeptical about Terrace Marshall Jr.'s exceptional showing throughout training camp so far. It's something the wide receiver's accomplished every summer since joining the Panthers as the No. 59 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, it doesn't amount to much consistent production in a competitive setting.
Marshall's got all the physical attributes associated with productive NFL wide receivers. The former LSU star hasn't put everything together as yet and handed in a trade request last season when frustrations about his lack of involvement reached boiling point. Carolina's new regime wiped the slate clean and is getting another shot at finally establishing himself.
Dave Canales' improved teachings are having a positive effect. But for how much longer is the big question nobody knows the answer to right now.
There is a sense of cautious optimism where Marshall is concerned. If Canales can ignite his inner spark, he could become a surprising contributor. However, fans are more interested in how the pass-catcher fares when it matters more before optimism about his future aspirations increases.