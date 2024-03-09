5 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering 2024 free agency
The heat is on...
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
The Carolina Panthers haven't shied away from tough decisions so far this offseason. They've also demonstrated a willingness to take financial hits in the short term to ensure a more profitable future in the coming years. It's a good start, but much more is needed to get the franchise back to respectability. If the new regime feels like it's the best thing to do, they won't hesitate.
Miles Sanders' should also be looking over his shoulder as free agency dawns. The running back joined the Panthers last year and couldn't generate any positive momentum. Missing time through injury didn't help, but seeing his role diminish once Chuba Hubbard took center stage wasn't a great look for the former second-round pick out of Penn State.
New head coach Dave Canales has spoken highly of Hubbard since taking the job. It's been silent in terms of Sanders and his potential role in 2023. This is also a rich crop of free-agent running backs for those in power to consider if the money is right.
The financial benefits of releasing Sanders are remote after he was given an abysmal contract by the previous regime. But if someone else fits Canales' scheme better, the Panthers won't think twice about eating more dead money and removing him from the equation.
After all, it's been a long time since the Panthers did the right thing when it comes to roster building.