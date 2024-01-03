5 Carolina Panthers likely embarking on their last game with the team in Week 18
This could be the end for these Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
James Campen - Carolina Panthers OL coach
After a highly productive season of progress from the Carolina Panthers offensive line in 2022, the decision to retain James Campen received widespread approval. The respected figure played a significant role in nurturing young talent and getting a new-look unit into a cohesive operation quickly. He was well worth keeping around under Frank Reich's new regime.
Sadly, it's not been nearly as profitable this time around. Carolina's protection has been nothing short of woeful from start to finish. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has taken substantial punishment. Injuries to the likes of Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett didn't help, but the regression was there for all to see.
We should have seen this coming. Campen launched a furious tirade on his offensive line during a private meeting following an uninspired preseason contest. He probably knew the standards had lowered. He couldn't do anything about it.
Campen is still revered in league circles. There aren't many who speak badly about the coach. But with a new coaching staff set to be appointed by the Panthers in the coming weeks, he's unlikely to survive for a third straight year.
After all the turbulence and turmoil associated with the Panthers since Campen's arrival, one has to wonder if he'd want to stay for another season. In the iconic words of Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon…
I'm too old for this s--t…