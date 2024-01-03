Panthers news: David Tepper, Bryce Young, Jonathan Mingo and weak statements
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must protect Bryce Young
Bryce Young is going through it right now. The rookie quarterback is taking severe punishment behind a suspect offensive line. With one game remaining, another call has been made for the Carolina Panthers to protect their No. 1 overall pick.
Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated highlighted the need to sit Young in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The risk of potential injury is too great in a meaningless contest. Something the writer believes should lead those in power to start veteran backup Andy Dalton for their 2023 season finale.
"There are some situations, like the one this Sunday, where it makes sense to protect your most valuable asset. I know that may sound like I'm anointing Young as the top player on the Panthers' roster…he's not. He's the most valuable because of how much the organization had to give up to get him. This HAS to work and the last thing you can afford on top of all the other drama currently surrounding the organization is to have your franchise quarterback sustain an injury in a meaningless game the week you open the lid on the head coaching search. What's the point of throwing him out there on Sunday? To end the season on a strong note? No one cares. Here in a couple of months he's going to be operating in an entirely new offense with several new faces surrounding him. It's not worth the risk, plain and simple."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
It's a feasible notion and Callihan made some good points. Those in power seem determined to ride things out for good or bad, so expect Young to be under center once again as the former Alabama star looks to salvage some positivity heading into another critical offseason for the franchise.